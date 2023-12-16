A 2017 video recorded by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant helped bring slugging and pitching sensation Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN reported.

Bryant filmed the minute-long video when the Dodgers first tried to recruit Ohtani, but the Japanese star signed with the Los Angeles Angels before the team could show it to him.

This time around, the Dodgers pulled out the video and it apparently had an impact on Ohtani.

“This was one of the highlights of the meeting … strong and touching message,” Ohtani told ESPN.

In the video, Bryant urges Ohtani to come to the Dodgers, saying Los Angeles is the city of champions and the best place to win a championship, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said.

Passan described Ohtani as being “awe-struck” by hearing Kobe mention his name.