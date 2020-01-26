Kobe Bryant dies in Calabasas-area helicopter crash that left no survivors: Variety

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

At least five people were killed in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, authorities said about 10:30 a.m.

“I heard the plane splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted earlier, saying conditions were foggy in the area.

Imbrenda said it’s unknown where the plane, described as being a Sikorsky S-76, took off from.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

