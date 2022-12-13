Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up for a season of fun in the new year, including celebrating the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm.

The Buena Park theme park released its 2023 festivities lineup, featuring fun summer activities starting in May and spooky frights during October.

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration

(Knott’s Berry Farm)

The theme park will celebrate Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the PEANUTS characters from Jan. 28 until Feb. 26.

Snoopy and the gang will be available for meet and greets with guests for the monthlong celebration. Park visitors can also enjoy the event’s festive foods, photo ops, and entertainment offerings.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival

(Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s is calling all foodies to join them at the park for the Boysenberry Festival from March 10 until April 16.

The food-centric event will celebrate “the little berry to start it all,” other unique food items, and specialty berry drinks.

Visitors can also enjoy various entertainment, live music, and fun activities throughout the day.

Summer at Knott’s

(Knott’s Berry Farm)

Summertime activities at Knott’s begin on May 19 and conclude on Sept. 4. Guests can enjoy a day at Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, enjoy games along the Boardwalk, or indulge in various food options.

During this event, Fiesta Village will also unveil an updated version of the roller coaster, “MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress,” and new food locations.

Guests can also partake in the immersive adventure “Ghost Town Alive” during the day.

Knott’s Scary Farm

(Knott’s Berry Farm)

The new year will mark the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. The famed Halloween event will kick off on Sept. 14 and conclude on Oct. 31. The spooky event is only available on select nights.

The event is a separately ticketed event that’s not included with a season pass, a news release said.

The theme park doesn’t recommend children younger than 13 attend this event.

Knott’s Spooky Farm

(Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s Spooky Farm is a great alternative for guests who don’t want to attend the scary farm event. The daytime event is available on Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 28 until Oct. 29 and will be available on Halloween.

Children will be able to treat or treat in Calico, participate in a costume cavalcade, and enjoy Halloween-themed entertainment across the park.

Knott’s Merry Farm

(Knott’s Berry Farm)

Shortly after the Halloween festivities, the theme park is transformed into a winter wonderland complete with holiday décor, seasonal treats, and holiday-themed entertainment and experiences.

Next year’s version of Knott’s Merry Farm will be available from Nov. 17 until Jan. 7, 2024