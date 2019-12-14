Kindergartner sells hot cocoa, cookies to clear classmates’ lunch debt

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A five-year-old San Diego girl has a heart filled with compassion for her classmates and a willingness to roll up her sleeves and help.

Katelynn Hardee sold cookies and hot cocoa to raise money to pay off negative lunch balances at her school.

Coloring in her classroom at Breeze Hill Elementary School, this shy five-year-old girl has a big heart and a worthy cause.

“So they can have lunch and snack,” Katelynn said.

But lunching and snacking takes money.

So Katelynn hatched a plan.

“I can give money to the lunch people that don’t have the money,” she said.

It all started when Hardee overheard another student’s mother saying she was having a hard time paying for something.

That’s when the wheels in her young mind started turning.

Karina Hardee, Katelynn’s mom, said she is very inquisitive.

“And so she started asking me a bunch of questions and I tried to answer as best as I could without too much for a five-year-old and just explained to her that some people aren’t as fortunate as us,” Karina said.

So Katelynn decided she had to help.

“Her idea was, could we do a hot cocoa and cookie stand?” And I said, let’s do it,” Karina said.

She worked hard.

“She sat out there for probably about three hours and sold through all the cookies, all the hot cocoa,” Karina said.

But even after three grueling hours of pedaling delicious cookies and hot cocoa, they still had to find out if donating was even possible.

“I just left a note saying my daughter held a hot cocoa fundraiser over the weekend and would love to donate the money to any of the negative accounts,” Karina said.

The money Katelynn raised paid off the lunch balances for 123 students and right on time for the Christmas season.

Katelynn is seeing firsthand how far an act of generosity can go.

“Her actions do create awesomeness,” Karina said.

This week, little Katelynn was honored by her school with an award for her act of generosity.

