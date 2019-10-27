Kincade Fire prompts evacuation warning for Calistoga, parts of Napa Co.

A structure continues to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of Napa County, including the city of Calistoga, are under an evacuation warning, CAL FIRE announced Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation warning is effective immediately in Calistoga and Napa County, north of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane and west of Pickett Road.

The warning is also in place east of the Sonoma-Napa County line and south of the Lake-Napa County line.

An evacuation center is available for residents at Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Valley Highway.

The Kincade Fire has burned 30,000 acres since it began Wednesday night.

Hundreds of thousands of Sonoma County residents remain under evacuation orders as the fire continues to grow.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.