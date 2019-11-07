Kincade Fire fully contained

Breaking News
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is now 100-percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire released their final incident report on Wednesday night stating that the fire destroyed a total of 374 structures, 174 of which were homes.

60 other structures were damaged, which included 35 homes.

The Kincade Fire broke out on Oct. 23 and burned a total of 77,758 acres.

Four first responders were injured while fighting the blaze.

There have been no fatalities reported.

Firefighters were able to reach full containment a day sooner than officials had expected.

