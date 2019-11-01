Kincade Fire 68% contained

Barbara Sereni helps a neighbor evacuate her dog as a wildfire called the Kincade Fire burns nearby on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters continue to make progress in containing the Kincade Fire.

The fire is now 68% contained and has burned over 77,758 acres.

So far 352 structures have been destroyed, 17 of which were homes.

About 1,630 structures remain threatened; that’s a huge drop from the 90,000 previously reported.

No deaths have been reported, but four firefighters have been injured.

Cal Fire expects full containment by November 7.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.