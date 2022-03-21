BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who worked as a Kern County firefighter has pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography after authorities said more than 600 illegal images and videos were found on electronic devices seized at the station where he worked and his home in Santa Barbara County.

Christopher Vega, 35, faces 16 months in prison and lifetime sex offender registration at his April 12 sentencing hearing, prosecutors say.

A fire department spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Vega’s employment status.

Sheriff’s investigators last year received a report through Internet Crimes Against Children regarding uploaded files containing child pornography and discovered the IP address used was assigned to Kern County Fire Station 25 in Buttonwillow, according to court filings.

They obtained the station’s work schedule and found Vega was the only person assigned to work and present when each internet connection was made, the filings say.

Vega denied wrongdoing when questioned at the station, the filings say. He was arrested on Dec. 20 at his home.