BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County firefighter died Monday, nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash while driving to work at the Keene Helibase, according to the department.

Aiden Agnor, 18, suffered critical injuries in the June 28 crash. He worked as a seasonal firefighter.

“Aiden was loved and respected by all who knew him and has forever impacted this department and our community for the better,” said Fire Chief Aaron Duncan.

The department announced all Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff until Agnor is laid to rest.

A GoFundMe was set up after the crash to help pay for medical expenses.