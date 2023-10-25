BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be featured this week on the 35th season of the show “COPS”, the office announced in a social media post.

The announcement came after official “COPS” Facebook page posted a clip featuring deputies from KCSO in action. The post reads, “Kern County Sheriff’s Office makes it’s Season 35 debut in this all new episode also featuring Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Streaming Friday on Fox Nation.”

The sheriff’s office shared the post on their own page, saying, “Our Season 35 COPS television debut finally on air!”

KCSO previously announced they were partnering with the show in September 2022, about a decade after their first partnership. KCSO got approval from the Kern County Board of Supervisors for the partnership with the now FOX-owned show.

According to show officials, the episode featuring KCSO deputies will air Friday, Oct. 27.