KCSO: 3 killed in Lamont shooting

California

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide after three people were found shot dead Friday evening in Lamont.

Deputies received a call of shots heard in the area of Florence Street and Ralph Avenue in Lamont around 7 p.m. They discovered a vehicle close by and found two people dead inside. Deputies later located the third body in a nearby vineyard. All the victims were male.

No suspect description was provided and no arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com