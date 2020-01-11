KCSO: 3 killed in Lamont shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide after three people were found shot dead Friday evening in Lamont.

Deputies received a call of shots heard in the area of Florence Street and Ralph Avenue in Lamont around 7 p.m. They discovered a vehicle close by and found two people dead inside. Deputies later located the third body in a nearby vineyard. All the victims were male.

No suspect description was provided and no arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

