Kern County Sheriff invites disgruntled LA County deputies to work for him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a motion that could result in the termination of more than 4,000 Sheriff’s employees over their COVID-19 vaccine status.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has refused to fire Sheriff’s personnel who choose not to be vaccinated, so the L.A. County Supervisors voted to take that enforcement responsibility away from him and give it to the L.A. County human resources director.

Meanwhile, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is desperate for qualified deputies, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic. The office has a standing $25,000 hiring bonus for sworn officers who make lateral transfers from other agencies.

Kern County officials, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department, put together the one-minute video extolling the virtues of this part of the Southern San Joaquin – where, of primary relevance, the Sheriff’s Department has no such vaccination mandate. It’s a place, according to the one-minute cell phone video, of “strong values” where people “back the blue.” A place that’s affordable and fun. “So take back your freedom” the video implores – all set to the George Strait song “The Weight of the Badge.”

Kern County’s Twitter account posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday.

Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said it’s just part of the county’s longstanding recruitment efforts for both new and experienced candidates. And not just from Los Angeles County.

“Wherever you are in the country,” Alsop said, “if you’re not happy in your current job, whatever agency you’re at, if you’re an existing, sworn officer who’s gone through the training, if you want a lateral transfer to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, we want you here.”