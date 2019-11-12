Kern County McDonald’s manager awarded for being one of its top managers worldwide

FILE – This June 25, 2019 file photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is finally taking a nibble of plant-based burgers. In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald’s said Thursday, Sept. 26 that it’s introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — The manager of a McDonald’s in Lamont has been honored with a prestigious award from the fast-food giant.

Mayra Villalpando, the manager of the McDonald’s on 10320 Main St., is just one of 365 restaurant managers to win the Ray Kroc Award for being one of the company’s top-performing managers worldwide.

Villalpando will receive a cash prize and a trophy for the achievement at a ceremony in Florida next year.

In a release, Villalpando said: “It feels great being selected among the best restaurant managers, and I am happy to have McDonald’s as an employer that focuses on developing its people. They motivate our team to do our best!”

