Kern County firefighters collecting books to restock Porterville Library

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire are teaming up to collect books to donate to the Porterville Public Library – three weeks after the deadly blaze there.

The Porterville Library fire on Feb. 18 claimed the lives of Firefighter Patrick Jones and Fire Captain Ray Figueroa.

As the Porterville community continues to honor those fallen firefighters, Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire are working together to help tell a new story: one with hope, strength, and a new step towards healing.

A Bakersfield woman donated her husband’s World War II books and children’s books. She tried giving away the books but no one ever took them, so she felt this was the best place for them to go.

“[He] passed away about 18 months ago,” said Lynette Anderson. “He had a lot of World War II history books.”

This book drive isn’t the only one being held to restock the library: two farming companies are also teaming up to bring in replacement books.

That drive has collected over 200 books so far and even R.L. Stine — the writer behind the “Goosebumps” series — is helping collect books.

The book drive will continue for the rest of the week and you can donate at any Bakersfield Fire station or Kern County Fire station.

