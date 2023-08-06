BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that disappeared in the Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground on Saturday evening.

Deputies received reports of a man in the river in need of help at around 5:41 p.m. on Aug. 5. The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s who is approximately 5-foot-8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts, according to KCSO.

Deputies said KCSO and Kern County Fire Department personnel had seen the man under water at times in different locations during the rescue attempt. At about 6:54 p.m., units had lost a visual of the male, and he was last seen going down stream.

The man has not been recovered as of Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.