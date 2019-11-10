Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies at 60

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Bernard Tyson, the CEO of Kaiser Permanente, died in his sleep early Sunday at the age of 60, the company said. Tyson had served as chief executive since 2013 and chairman since 2014 after a more than 30-year career with the company.

“An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement saying he was deeply saddened by Tyson’s death.

“Bernard’s vision and influence made an impact at home and abroad, and he led with excellence on behalf of millions of Kaiser patients and thousands of employees,” Newsom said. “We will always remember how he made health care accessible for so many while paving the way for countless professionals of color to pursue leadership roles in health care and corporate America.”

The board of directors has named Executive Vice President Gregory Adams as interim chairman and CEO.

Executive Committee Chair Edward Pei says Tyson was “an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader and an honorable man.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

