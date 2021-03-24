‘Just bring him back’: 11-week-old puppy snatched during blind date in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) – An 11-week-old puppy named Artemis was snatched away from a L.A. area home during a blind date gone bad Monday night, his owner says.

Andrew Lane says he turned to online dating during the pandemic but now feels he made a mistake inviting a stranger into his home.

“I invited her over,” Lane said. “I didn’t do my due diligence and clearly she had the intention to rob me from the start.”

Eight minutes in, the woman went out to smoke, only to let in a man who then pulled a gun on Lane, he says.

Multiple cameras caught the alleged thieves running through the apartment complex to their getaway car with Artemis in hand. The woman was seen wearing black shorts and a red sweater. The man was in all black with white lettering on his hoodie, running off into a black sedan.

“Just bring him back. He’s mine,” Lane said. “He needs a loving home and he needs care.”