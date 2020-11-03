Judge limits Newsom’s power to issue emergency COVID-19 orders during pandemic

FILE – In this June 26, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Newsom signed a law that requires the state to house transgender prisoners based on their gender identity. The law does have an exception for “management or security concerns.” (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has preliminarily ordered California Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop issuing directives related to the coronavirus that might interfere with state law.

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman tentatively ruled Monday that one of the dozens of executive orders Newsom has issued overstepped his authority. She more broadly barred him from infringing on the state Legislature.

It’s the second time a judge in the same county has reached the conclusion, which runs counter to other state and federal court decisions backing the governor’s emergency powers. Heckman’s decision will become final in 10 days.

Newsom’s administration says it disagrees and is evaluating its next steps.

