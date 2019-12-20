Joshua Tree National Park expecting crowds through holidays

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo of snow-covered Joshua trees

(NPS Photo)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Tree National Park is gearing up for the huge crowds drawn to the Southern California desert during the holidays.

The National Park Service says late December through Jan. 1 brings some of the busiest days, and campgrounds and parking lots will likely be full.

At times, the park becomes drive-through-only because there are no more parking spaces.

Visitors are advised to avoid driving in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. because entrance station lines are at their peak.

Recent years have seen a big increase in attendance at Joshua Tree National Park, which straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts 140 miles east of Los Angeles.

