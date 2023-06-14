Amber Heard has paid the $1 million settlement to Johnny Depp stemming from last year’s defamation case.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the “Edward Scissorhands” actors will donate the funds to five charities. Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance will each get $200,000 of the pot.

The Make-A-Film Foundation pairs young people “diagnosed with critical or terminal illness” to create “five-minute film legacies” by pairing them with “noted directors, writers, actors and producer mentors.”

The Painted Turtle is a non-profit founded by Paul Newman, which allows children with serious medical conditions a chance to experience camping. Red Feather provides housing assistance to Native American communities.

Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society will also receive the $200,000. The organization focuses on the conversation and sustainability of the “Tetiaroa terrestrial and marine ecosystems and the wildlife they support.”

The Amazonia Fund Alliance is “an alliance of nonprofits and sustainability-driven pioneering companies designed to protect and support innovative preservation in Indigenous communities throughout the Amazon,” according to its site.

In December 2022, Heard decided to settle the defamation case that was brought on by her ex-husband.

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” Heard wrote on Instagram at the time. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

Last summer, a Virginia jury found that she acted with actual malice in issuing false statements about Depp abusing her during their relationship.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages, and Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million for a false statement by Depp’s lawyer claiming Heard roughed up the couple’s apartment to look worse for police.

Both Heard and Depp had appealed the judgments against them.