SAN DIEGO — A jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (MCAS ) in San Diego.

Officials from the base confirmed F/A-18 Hornet went down around 11:54 p.m. Thursday in a remote area east of Interstate 15. The crash site is reported to be on government property.

The aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to a news release from MCAS.

One person was reported to be onboard the aircraft, however, it’s not yet confirmed if the individual was injured in the crash.

At this time, officials say search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash and worked the downed plane fire until around 6 a.m. Friday, said Mónica Muñoz, media services manager for SDFD. A helicopter also participated in the search.

An investigation into the incident in ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.