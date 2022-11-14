(KRON) – Longtime late night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars, according to TMZ.

Leno, who is a car aficionado, was at the garage yesterday when one of the cars caught fire without warning, burning the left side of his face, the digital outlet reported.

The former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” and current host of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., according to the report, which states neither his eye nor ear was penetrated by flames.

Leno has allegedly canceled his plans for the remainder of the week. People magazine reported several hours ago that organizers of a financial conference Leno was scheduled to attend yesterday reported he’d canceled his appearance due to “a very serious medical emergency.”