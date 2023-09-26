Entertainment icon Jay Leno was spotted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Palmdale Station where he reportedly made a donation to the family of fallen Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, according to a department social media post.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” the post reads. “Earlier this week, Mr. Leno stopped by Palmdale Station to lend his support and make a donation to the Clinkunbroomer family. Thank you for stopping by, sir. We appreciate your support!”

Jay Leno, seen here, with outside L.A. County’s Palmdale Sheriff Station. (LASD)

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was killed on Sept. 16, in an ambush-style shooting while he sat at a red light in his patrol vehicle in the Antelope Valley. Just 36 hours after the deadly encounter, authorities arrested 29-year-old Kevin Salazar after a standoff outside of his Palmdale home in connection with the shooting. He has since been charged with murder.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (LASD)

The former “Tonight Show” host’s support for the slain deputy’s family comes as tributes continue to pour in for the 30-year-old killed in the line of duty.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins honored the deputy, who was a diehard Dolphin’s fan.

“Before today’s game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, earlier this month,” the NFL team said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community.”

The social media post also included a photo of a Dolphins jersey embroidered with “Clinkunbroomer” on the back.

The Miami Dolphins honored slain L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sept. 24, 2023. (Miami Dolphins)

The Dolphins went on to beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, scoring the most points by any NFL team in a game since 1966.

Hundreds of people also attended a candlelight vigil last night at Marketplace Park in Santa Clarita where the deputy was a resident.

“It’s just truly amazing to see how many people have come together just to honor him and respect him and, obviously, I wish he was here,” Brittany Lindsey, who was dressed in Dolphins gear, told KTLA. “I would give anything for him to be here, but I’m just truly blown away. I’m speechless.”

Lindsey and Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged just four days before the deadly shooting.