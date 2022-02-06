‘It’s costing people their lives’: State lawmakers take aim at street racing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some state lawmakers want curb a recent surge of street racing and illegal side shows. This comes just days after a suspected street racer crashed on Panama Lane in Southwest Bakersfield, killing 19-year-old Bianca Flores.

Earlier this week suspected street racer Iqbal Singh lost control of his Mustang racing against a motorcycle on Panama Lane. Singh swerved into oncoming traffic, slamming into a car driven by 19-year-old Bianca Flores. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Flores’ relatives say they’re still reeling.

“We’re never gonna see her walk down the aisle, have children of her own,” said Melinda Chipres, Flores’ aunt. “We feel very robbed by this tragedy. This senseless tragedy that could have easily been avoided.”

Flores was about to turn 20.

“Her birthday was March 31. We were starting to make plans for her birthday,” said Chipres. “So now instead of planning for a trip or planning for a wedding, here we are planning for her vigil. Her funeral. We should be looking forward to more important milestones.”

Flores’ family is still searching for answers in the wake of tragedy.

“The motorcyclist that was part of the race hasn’t come forward,” said Sergio Chipres, Flores’ uncle. “Someone knows who that is. The family wants justice. There’s nothing that’s gonna bring Bianca back.”

First responders say dangerous driving is out of control across the state. The California Highway Patrol says it responded to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing last year, a sizable jump from 2020. Assmb. Vince Fong says reckless driving shows no signs of slowing down, and it could be even more dangerous now that the economy is open and Californians are back on the roads.

“Now we’re seeing, no pun intended, a collision of these two dynamics,” said Fong. “We have illegal behavior now coinciding with society.”

Fong wrote Assembly Bill Three last year, bringing penalties for stunts like revving engines and burning out tires. But he says California needs to make more investments to keep our streets safe … to the tune of $5 million to $10 million added to the state’s budget.

“Our state has a significant surplus. We have to give our law enforcement the technical tools to go after these individuals and see how these operations and activities are being planned,” said Fong. “Also just the resources to put patrols on the street.”

Fong hopes ramping up law enforcement will help prevent street racing crashes like the one that killed Bianca Flores.

“It happened at 6 o’clock at night, at a time when all of us could have been on the roadway,” said Fong. “There have to be consequences for people’s irresponsible behavior. It’s costing people their lives.”

Iqbal Singh is still in the hospital at the time this article was written. When he’s released, he’ll be booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder. If you know anything about the motorcyclist in Tuesday’s deadly crash, or if you see street racing of any kind, call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111. If you want to donate to the GoFundMe for Bianca Flores’ family, click here.

Flores’ family planned a vigil for her. That’s taking place on Feb. 15 at Challenger Park in Southwest Bakersfield, on the corner of Akers and Harris roads. It will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30. Family members say they hope people from our community will come show their support, and understand the importance of driving safely.

“When you get behind the wheel, you take the responsibility. The life of everybody that’s outside your vehicle as well as inside your vehicle,” said Melinda Chipres. “Those responsibilities have consequences, and they should not be taken lightly.”