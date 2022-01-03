WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – Devin Nunes officially resigned from his position as the U.S. representative for California’s 22nd congressional district with a letter read on Capitol Hill on Monday.

In the letter, Nunes wrote that serving his constituents has been “the honor of my life.”

Nunes was elected to Congress in 2003. He will go on to become chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump’s new media and technology company.

Following his resignation, the total number in the House of Representatives is 433.

You can watch the reading of Devin Nunes’ resignation letter in the video player above.