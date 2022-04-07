Police are investigating a potential murder-suicide at a home in Irvine.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 58 Riverboat for a welfare check, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Extended family members of the home’s residents reported to Canadian authorities they had been unable to reach the residents for over one year and were concerned. Canadian authorities contacted Irvine Police and requested a welfare check.

A father, mother and adult son reportedly lived at the home.

“Responding officers entered the home and discovered three severely decomposed bodies inside

that appeared to be adults,” police said.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and the department is not searching for outstanding suspects.

There are some indications this was a domestic-related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide, Irvine Police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at ghudson@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7168.