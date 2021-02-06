Intense San Francisco car robbery goes viral

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An intense car robbery in San Francisco has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people across social media.

The robbery was all caught on video, thanks to a Tesla dash cam.

As the victims were trying to get on I-80 East on Friday, a black Honda cut in right behind the victim’s car.

A traffic backup on the on-ramp gave the suspect vehicle the perfect time to merge closer to the victim’s car. A backseat passenger got out of the suspect car and smashed the rear windshield of the victim’s car.

The suspect pulled out a large bag, got back into the suspect vehicle and drove away.

San Francisco police say camera equipment and a drone were stolen.

The video posted to Twitter has gained more than 736,000 views at last check.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com