Inmate who kidnapped, raped, murdered 5 teen girls dies at San Quentin Prison

Lawrence Sigmond Bittaker

SAN QUENTIN (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Corrections said condemned inmate Lawrence Sigmond Bittaker, 79, died Friday at San Quentin State Prison. 

The CDCR said Bittaker died of natural causes. The Marin County Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

According to officials between June 24 and Nov. 20, 1979, Bittaker and his crime partner Roy Lewis Norris, 71, kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered five teenage girls.

Bittaker was found guilty by a Los Angeles County jury on all 26 counts against him and was sentenced to death on Mar. 22, 1981. 

He was admitted to California’s death row on March 30, 1981.

