Ariel Torres was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 8 at North Kern State Prison.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at North Kern State Prison have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an inmate serving time for possession of child pornography.

Ariel Torres was found unresponsive in his cell at the Delano prison on Feb. 8, according to a release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Torres’ body was discovered during a security and welfare check of the housing unit at North Kern State Prison around 9:08 p.m. When an officer approached the cell occupied by Torres and his cellmate, Matthew Holverstott, the officer found Torres unresponsive and called in a medical response team, CDCR said.

Medical staff performed life-saving measures and transported Torres to the facility’s triage and treatment area, Torres was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m.

Matthew Holverstott has since been placed in solitary confinement.

Ariel Torres death is being investigated by NKSP Investigative Services Unit.

Torres, 45, was sentenced to prison on Nov. 30, 2022, from San Mateo County to serve two years for possession of child pornography involving a person under 18 years of age.

Holverstott, 44, has since been rehoused in solitary confinement pending the investigation. He was sentenced on Aug. 31, 2022 from Sacramento County to serve life with the possibility of parole for second degree murder and injury to elder causing death and or great bodily injury.