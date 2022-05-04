An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening.

Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. and prison guards had to use chemical agents to stop the violence. He was transported to the medical wing of the prison but was pronounced dead around 7 p.m.

Delgado had been at the prison since April 2008 when he was convicted in Los Angeles County on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a first responder and other weapons-related charges.

Officials from the prison said a suspect in the attack has been identified, but their name has not yet been released due to the active nature of the investigation.

Delgado’s death is being investigated by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office and the prison’s investigative unit.

Salinas Valley State Prison is located in Monterey County and houses around 3,000 inmates in minimum- and maximum-security environments.

This is the second time in the last week that an inmate was believed to have been killed at the hands of another inmate in a California State Prison.

Last Saturday, 50-year-old Alfredo Valenzuela was found unresponsive in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison. His death was determined to be a homicide and his cellmate has been moved out of general population.