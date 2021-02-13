Ill-gotten grill: Barbecue stolen from Kern County firefighters union

UPDATE (8 p.m.): Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301 posted images of a red pickup truck seen driving away with the barbecue. Timestamps from the images show the barbecue was taken at around 5 a.m. early Friday morning.

The union asks that anyone who may have seen that red truck or the barbecue itself to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

Photo courtesy: Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301

Photo courtesy: Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters say their barbecue that has been used for years at various community events has been stolen.

In a post on Facebook, Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301 said the barbecue was stolen sometime on Thursday night.

They ask that whoever took it, or “borrowed” it, return it to them, but they’re not hopeful of getting it back, the post stated.

Despite that, the firefighter’s union had some tips for the thieves to make sure they make best use of their new ill-gotten grill. For one: No hamburgers.

Stay away from cooking hamburgers. The grease will be on you and everything else within a 30′ radius, and it is unbelievably smokey. The kids at sporting events love hamburgers, and you will get conned into making them more than you realize. Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301 on Facebook

The firefighters also prefer not to have to be called out and put out a fire started by their own grill.

After a good cooking session, you will have an unbelievable amount of hot ash. Don’t even try to drive anywhere; otherwise, you’ll cast hot embers everywhere. You may be able to locate some plates to borrow on your late-night excursions; these would help. We also don’t want to find you because of a fire you started. Kern County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1301 on Facebook

They ask that if you know where the grill is or if you’ve seen it, to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.