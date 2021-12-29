‘Ignore your GPS’: Forest Service’s appeal to drivers in Tahoe area

TAHOE NATIONAL FOREST (KGPE/KSEE) – As heavy snowfall pummels California’s higher elevations, USFS officials based out of Tahoe National Forest ask those driving in the area to ignore their GPS.
The post on Twitter cites another post by Caltrans District 3 about dangerous driving conditions. Writing on social media, USFS officials warn that GPS should not be trusted when trying to take Henness Pass specifically.
Advice from both the U.S. Forest Service and Caltrans is to check the CalTrans Quickmap before heading on to the roads.