‘Ignore your GPS’: Forest Service’s appeal to drivers in Tahoe area

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAHOE NATIONAL FOREST (KGPE/KSEE) – As heavy snowfall pummels California’s higher elevations, USFS officials based out of Tahoe National Forest ask those driving in the area to ignore their GPS.

The post on Twitter cites another post by Caltrans District 3 about dangerous driving conditions. Writing on social media, USFS officials warn that GPS should not be trusted when trying to take Henness Pass specifically.

Advice from both the U.S. Forest Service and Caltrans is to check the CalTrans Quickmap before heading on to the roads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com