SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a sailor who was reportedly found dead onboard a ship stationed in San Diego over the weekend.

On Monday, Navy officials confirmed that Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collin, 22, died around 6:30 a.m. Sunday while onboard the USS Carl Vinson.

“As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family,” wrote Capitan P. Scott Miller, commanding officer for the ship.

Collins, an Oklahoma native, joined the Navy in 2019 and started working onboard the Carl Vinson in October of the following year.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but officials say they do not suspect suicide or foul play at this time.