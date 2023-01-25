HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Six of the seven Half Moon Bay farm workers who were murdered in a mass shooting two days ago were identified by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Coroner on Wednesday.

The coroner identified the victims killed as:

Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco

Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach

Yetao Bing, 43, residence unknown

Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco

Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay

The seventh murder victim’s identity was not released by the coroner because the victim’s family has not been notified.

Deputies investigate the scene of a mass shooting at two farms in Half Moon Bay on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Karl Mondon /Bay Area News Group via AP)

Investigators said the victims were gunned down on two farms by Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who worked for one of the farms. An eighth shooting victim survived.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus described the mass shooting as a horrific case of “workplace violence.” Victims included both Hispanic and Asian farm workers who ranged in ages from 43-74, according to the sheriff.

Marciano Martinez Jimenez was a manager at one of the farms, his brother said. He never mentioned Zhao nor conflicts at work, the brother added.

“I don’t understand why all this happened. He was a good person. He was polite and friendly with everyone. He never had any problems with anyone,” Servando Martinez Jimenez said in Spanish.

The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the surviving victim. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences to the relatives for their irreparable loss and will continue to provide assistance and consular protection to affected people,” officials with the Consulate wrote.

Before Monday afternoon Half Moon Bay was not on list of massacre sites. This morn I saw a mother and child drop off flowers and this sign at memorial site in downtown HMB to remember & honor the 7 people who were murdered in mass shooting. One is still in hospital @kron4news pic.twitter.com/J8MMLqyYPU — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 25, 2023

Zhao will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon to face seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Monday’s violence was the deadliest mass shooting in San Mateo County history.