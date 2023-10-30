BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Clovis man who was shot and killed in south Bakersfield Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the man as 44-year-old Sulkhan Singh. Singh was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Planz Road.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause and manner of Singh’s death.

No description of a possible suspect or suspects were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.