‘I want to blow up a democratic building bad’: 2 indicted for allegedly planning attack in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI says two men were indicted for allegedly plotting to attack the Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento with incendiary devices.

Officials identified the two men as Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland. According to court documents, Rogers, a Napa resident, was arrested in January following a search of his home and business. Copeland, a Vallejo resident, was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday.

Court documents report the plan to attack a building in Sacramento started in November when President Joe Biden won the election.

“Rogers and Copeland began to plan an attack against a target or targets they associated with Democrats,” court documents read. “By November 29, 2020, they had identified the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, California as their first target …”

#BREAKING: Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland have been indicted for a conspiracy to attack the Democratic Headquarters in #Sacramento with incendiary devices. The #FBI arrested Copeland in Sacramento yesterday. Thanks to @FBISacramento and @NapaSheriff. — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) July 16, 2021

The two men allegedly thought their attacks would start a “movement.” Officials say that messages show Copeland had told Rogers he tried to get support from an “anti-government militia.” He had also informed Rogers he “obtained material” that would help them with the plan.

Days before Rogers was arrested, court documents say he messaged Copeland and told him, “I want to blow up a democrat building bad.” Copeland allegedly agreed and said “plan attack.”

On Jan. 15, four days after the messages were exchanged, law enforcement searched Rogers’ home and seized “45 and 50 firearms, including at least three fully-automatic weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and five pipe bombs.” He was arrested that same day.

According to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent, officers also found a sticker related to the “Three-Percenters” on Rogers’ vehicle.

Officers say they found several pipe bombs and a “White Privilege Card” when they searched Rogers’ home and business.

Learning of the arrest, Copeland got in touch with a militia group, to which he and Rogers were members, and was advised to “delete everything he had.”

Copeland was later arrested in Sacramento.

Both face charges of conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used in interstate commerce, possession of unregistered destructive devices, possession of machine guns and obstruction of justice.

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks issued a statement about the alleged plot.