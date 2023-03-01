BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound and southbound Interstate 5 has reopened with escorts, Caltrans District 7 and the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday evening.

Traffic reopened on the freeway through the Grapevine at around 4 p.m.

CHP is escorting approximately 500 vehicles at a time and leading them through the freeway. Drivers are asked to stay behind the CHP escort vehicle.

The Tejon Pass was closed for much of the day since around 6:30 a.m.

A third in a series of cold winter storms passed through Kern County on Wednesday with more snow in the mountain communities, with rain and even hail in Bakersfield.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution as roads remain wet and slick.