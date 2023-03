BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – I-5 over the Grapevine is closed due to the ice and snow Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says Highway 58 is also closed at Towerline Road through Tehachapi due to snow and ice.

The alternative route from the Central Valley to Los Angeles is Highway 41 south to Highway 101.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.