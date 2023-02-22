The husband of Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell’s housekeeper has been charged with murder in the killing of the beloved cleric over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Carlos Medina, 61, also faces a special allegation that he used a firearm during the Feb. 18 slaying, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities had previously said Medina was 65.

O’Connell, 69, was found shot to death inside his Hacienda Heights home around 1 p.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was found in his bedroom.

Medina was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff at his Torrance-area home on Monday.

Authorities found two firearms and additional evidence that linked him to the crime, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for O’Connell and Medina had been at the bishop’s home in the past, the sheriff indicated.

Several people who know Medina told investigators that he had recently been acting strange and irrationally, and was making comments about O’Connell “owing him money.”

Detectives are trying to determine if a dispute over money played a role in the killing, Luna said.

Medina was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but the matter was continued to March 22. He is being held on more than $2 million bail.

O’Connell, who was a native of County Cork, Ireland, had served in the Los Angeles Archdiocese since 1979.

“This was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier and always serving with love and compassion,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “As Catholics around Los Angeles and the nation start the holy season of Lent let us reflect on Bishop O’Connell’s life of service and dedication to those in greatest need of our care. Charging Mr. Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability.”