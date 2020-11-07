Hundreds take to streets of downtown L.A. after Biden, Harris win

Crowds marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles and celebrated in neighborhoods throughout the city after the U.S. presidential race was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday.

Making their way from Pershing Square to L.A. City Hall, people carried banners and signs that read “Defending the Election” and “Defending Our Democracy.” Rainbow and American flags also fluttered along with the crowd as they chanted and cars honked.

Many carried Biden and Harris campaign signs as they marched, with singing and drumming echoing through the streets of downtown L.A.

The crowd swelled as hundreds more joined the march throughout the morning. Police officers were seen keeping watch from the steps of L.A. City Hall.

Los Angeles residents Emma Silvers and Hadley Rosenbaum bang pans as they run around the Silverlake reservoir to celebrate Joe Biden being declared the next U.S. President on Nov. 7, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In Silver Lake, people banged on pots and pans as they shouted in the streets.

In Hollywood, drivers honked to a cheering crowd gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, where President Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame appeared to be fenced off. One woman held a sign that read “hallelujah.”

Nearby in West Hollywood and Echo Park, small dance parties erupted, social media videos show.

Those in L.A. County join thousands across the nation coming together either in celebration or protest after Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning. The announcement came after a dayslong wait watched around the world.

A caravan of cars with Trump flags traveled through the 405 Freeway in the Westchester area. In Huntington Beach, dozens of Trump supporters gathered Saturday morning waving banners near the pier, where they’ve come for weeks.

Party in Echo Park! pic.twitter.com/iVhkhkzxmV — elizabeth parker (@seatedinperil) November 7, 2020

Echo park on Sunset Blvd partying it up lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/IAilj7HmlN — ✨ (@krystalfitoria) November 7, 2020

So much honking and cheering in Silver Lake, Sunset Junction pic.twitter.com/ZIHhs9QGLA — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) November 7, 2020

Silver Lake erupts in joy after AP calls the presidency for Biden. Video from a neighbor. Note the cow bell LOL pic.twitter.com/d2yqQTyknL — Melissa Pamer (@mpamer) November 7, 2020

March through downtown LA right now from Pershing Square to City Hall.



“Trump get out, we voted you out!” pic.twitter.com/uBlyDNQuTL — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) November 7, 2020

“Fuera fuera fuera Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/eTVxqodz7M — Samantha Melbourneweaver (@SamanthaMVB) November 7, 2020