Football won’t be taking a day off for the holiday, with three NFL games slated to take place on Thanksgiving Day.

While you are waiting for Thanksgiving dinner to be done, enjoy some leisure time on the couch and catch a Week 12 matchup.

These NFL teams will be playing on Turkey Day, and this is how fans can tune in:

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. on Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:30 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 5:20 p.m. on NBC

How to catch the game

While most cable packages include Fox, CBS and NBC, for cable cutters, it’s easy to watch NFL games on various streaming services.

The Packers vs. Lions game can be watched on Sling TV, the Commanders vs. Cowboys game can be viewed on Paramount+ and the 49ers vs Seahawks game can be watched on Peacock.

Football fans who don’t have cable or any of these streaming services can also watch the games on Hulu Live TV, NFL+, and YouTube TV.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch Friday night’s Jets vs. Dolphins game on the platform’s Thursday Night Football page.