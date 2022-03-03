FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Governor Newsom announced a plan to combat homelessness and mental illness in California on Thursday afternoon.

The program is called ‘CARE Court’ and stands for community assistance, recovery, and empowerment.

“If the budget approves this year, we will have support, specifically for 33,000 new beds and placements, clinically supported new beds and placements,” Governor Newsom said.

Newsom said the program’s goal is to get resources for people on the streets suffering from drug abuse and mental illness.

“14 billion dollars will back up this approach and this new strategy and that includes 3 billion dollars specifically to build housing for people with severe mental illness,” Governor Newsom said.

Despite the promise, local advocates are still cautious.

Dez Martinez works with Fresno’s Homeless community.

“If he’s talking about giving cities and counties and states more money so they can add these programs at the shelters, add crisis response teams going out to the streets I’m all for that, but if he’s going to utilize this to open up facilities to arrest people and throw them in and just lock them up, that’s not something that I would agree with,” Martinez said when talking about Newsom’s new plan.

She said the needs in Fresno have hit an all-time high.

“We need emergency mental health therapist and drug counseling in all of these shelters immediately, immediately,” Martinez said.

Martinez said she hopes the state can find solutions to start combatting issues.

“We need emergency mental health therapist and drug counseling in all of these shelters immediately, immediately, there are no mental health resources, no drug addiction resources in these shelters and they’re begging for them,” Martinez said.

Newsom said the next step for CARE Court is getting it approved.