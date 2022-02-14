How 2 inmates helped steal millions from CA unemployment, DOJ alleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two state inmates, along with six other defendants, are all facing charges of fraudulently filing over $25 million worth of state unemployment claims, according to the federal Department of Justice.

The statement released on Friday details that the group made fraudulent claims to California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — resulting in millions of dollars of unemployment money issued.

According to the Department of Justice, the defendants claimed that the inmates, children, and other people had jobs such as selling clothes or working as handymen and were out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, they created fake email accounts, used different physical addresses, and used the EDD debit cars at different places and at different times of the day in an attempt to avoid detection.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the money was spent on cars, furniture, handbags, and jewelry — among other things. The actual loss to the EDD and United States is estimated at over $5 million.

Those charged include Daryol Richmond, 30, an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison; Telvin Breaux, 29, an inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Others named in the indictment were Holly White, 30 of Los Angeles; Cecelia Allen, 33 of Downey; Fantasia Brown, 33 of Los Angeles; Tonisha Brown, 28 of Los Angeles; Fantesia Davis, 32 of Victorville; and Shanice White, 28 of Hawthorne.

The defendants are facing charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.