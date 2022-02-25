BENBOW, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the northern California community of Benbow, there is an unusual house for sale. Looking at it there are no clues as to what’s within its walls – but this house was made out of bales of straw.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is currently on the market for $375,000. The home is approximately 1,800 square feet and sits on a 2.25-acre lot. The listing for the house boasts “tons of character and amazing views.”

The straw bale construction apparently does not restrict creature comforts expected in a modern home as the listing says both power and water are available in the unique dwelling.

Other unique touches listed include built-in shelving, alcoves, arched entryways and custom woodwork, but the uniqueness doesn’t end there. This one-of-a-kind house, constructed using “alternative building materials” has a family history.

Construction at 352 Meadow View Road started in 1997. Emily Nyokka’s mother took a plot of land on a hillside and turned it into a home.

“It’s an old building technique that you find in Europe and in New Mexico,” explained Emily.

Emily says she was raised on the property while the house was being built. The land was purchased in 1997 and a one-room cottage was constructed first – before work started on the main house. The cottage is made out of cordwood (small logs are placed upon each other to construct a wall) and river rock.

Emily says her mother was an artist before she started working on building alternative-construction homes. The walls of the main house are now covered with plaster so the casual observer would never know what was truly inside.

Emily’s mother lived in the house until she passed away in 2015. There have been other people living there since then, including Emily and her husband, but she says the house made of straw is not for her.

“I love it, but it’s not my passion. Natural building is not my passion. It needs a little bit of love.”

However, she has put some thought into who she would like to live in the home full-time.

“Ideally it would be some kind of fascinating artist person,” said Emily. “My mom was an artist, she started making baskets when she was in her 20s and did art shows all over the country…some kind of cool enthusiastic artist couple would be great.”