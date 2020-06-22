Horse injured, euthanized after race at Santa Anita

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, an outrider waits by the track as horses train for the Breeders’ Cup horse races at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. An investigation into numerous horse deaths at Santa Anita Park found no criminal wrongdoing but produced a list of recommendations for improving safety at all California racetracks, the Los Angeles County district attorney said in a report Thursday Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse injured after crossing the finish line of a race at Santa Anita was euthanized, making it the 15th fatality at the track since late December.

Strictly Biz, a 4-year-old colt, fractured his right knee while galloping past the finish of the sixth race Saturday. The attending veterinarian determined it was an unrecoverable injury.

Ridden by Jose Valdivia Jr., Strictly Biz finished sixth among eight horses in the $51,000 race on the turf.

Trained by Brian Koriner and owned by Jay Em Ess Stable, the colt had one win in four career starts and earnings of $29,000, according to Equibase.

The track’s spring-summer meet ends Sunday.

