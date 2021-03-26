Hopeful signs as California adds 141,000 jobs in February

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading “Welcome Back Now Open” is posted on the window of a Morton’s Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, March 26, that the state’s unemployment rate in February was 8.5%, down from 9% in January. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce.

The California Employment Development Department said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate in February was 8.5%, down from 9% in January.

Employment in restaurants and hotels surged by more than 102,000. That’s a reflection of loosening virus restrictions on businesses as more people are getting vaccinated.

California’s unemployment rate remains more than 2 percentage points higher than the nation as a whole. But employment numbers could improve in the coming months as the state lifts more restrictions.

