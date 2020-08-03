Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

California

A brush fire burns at the Apple Fire in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze in Riverside County has consumed more than 31 square miles of dry brush and timber.

There’s zero containment. One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

