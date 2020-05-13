Hollywood Bowl season canceled for the 1st time in 98 years

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) — There won’t be any picnics under the stars while listening to the symphony in Hollywood this summer.

The Hollywood Bowl is canceling its entire 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

The famed amphitheater seats more than 17,000 people and hosts about 110 concerts each summer.

This is the first time in 98 years the venue has canceled an entire season — though it did close for 12 days in 1951 due to a financial crisis.

Nearby outdoor venue, the John Anson Ford Theatre, is also not opening this season.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates both venues, said the 2021 season will bring centennial celebrations for them.

