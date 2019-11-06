Holiday ice rink in San Francisco’s Union Square opens for season

Breaking News
Photo: Union Square Ice Rink

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s that time of year again, folks!

So strap on your ice skates and get into the holiday spirit as the beloved holiday ice rink in Union Square opens to the public Wednesday morning.

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink will remain open through Monday, January 20, 2020.

The holiday-themed ice skating park has been in operation since 2008.

This year, some of the fun activities planned at the rink include Drag Queens On Ice and a Silent Skate Party.

Tickets for regular admission to both the skate rink and Winter Park cost $18 for adults and $13 for children ages 8 and under, with figure skate or hockey skate rental included.

The rink is open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. through January 20.

Winter Park Ice Rink hours are from noon to 10 p.m. daily through January 5.

