(KTXL) — A meteor shower that has been observed for almost 3,000 years will once again be visible Saturday and Sunday.

The Lyrids Meteor Shower will be active from April 15 to April 29. Its peak, however, will be on Saturday and Saturday.

The best chance to get a good view of the meteor shower is after moonset and before dawn at a spot far from city and street lights.

“Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” NASA says. “After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.”

The meteor shower will be visible until dawn, so NASA advises people to have patience in case they don’t see anything right away.

About 18 meteors can be seen per hour, typically, as the Lyrids are known more for being fast and bright — rather than “fast and plentiful” like the Perseids.

Some years it is possible for about 100 meteors to be seen per hour. Those kinds of showers were recorded in 1803, Virginia; 1922, Greece; 1945, Japan; and 1982, U.S.

They also don’t leave long streaks like other meteor showers; instead, viewers can sometimes see a bright flash called a “fireball.”

According to NASA, the Lyrids Meteor Shower was first recorded by the Chinese in 687 BC and is one of the oldest known meteor showers.